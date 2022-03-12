Kartik Aaryan’s brand value continues to soar as he goes on an endorsement spread during last two years

With two new endorsements added to his overflowing kitty, Kartik Aaryan’s brand value is continuing to soar. In March, he was seen as the face of two more prestigious brands, Fanta and Wigwamply With that he has now added further variety to the list of items that he endorses, which range from being youth centric to family oriented.

Just like his movies, he is catering to class as well as mass. So while for the elite there are Armani Exchange watches that he is endorsing, for the larger junta he is in charge of electronics brand Boat.

“That’s what makes him special”, says a veteran in the business, “He has graduated from being someone who was popular primarily amongst youth to the mature audience as well. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Dhamaka, it has been quite some journey for him. While he has already been taken seriously as an actor amongst the industry bigwigs as well as a large fan base, even in the world of endorsements there are variety of brands which look at him as the face of their campaign.”

This is pretty much seen in the kind of popularity that he has gained while endorsing brands like Manyavar (which connects him with the families) and Cadbury Dairymilk silk (which has got him acquainted with the youth). As for the deodorant campaign that he did for ITC Engage, it only ended up winning him more female admirers.

“He has also done well to be in circulation right through even during the two years of pandemic,” says a prominent trade expert, “He didn’t have any theatrical release since Love Aaj Kal [February 2020] and was seen in OTT release Dhamaka last year [December 2021]. Yes, he was shooting for films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Shehzada during this time period. However, being visible on screen is also important and he played his cards well by doing number of campaigns.”

The results were there to be seen as the kind of campaigns that he did for eyewear brand Irus Idee, nachos brand Doritos and shoes brand Bata added on to their sales in a big way.

While all of this is remarkable indeed with more on the way in weeks to come, hence adding on to the soaring brand value of Kartik Aaryan, all eyes are now on his first theatrical release in over two years, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which releases all over on 20th May this year.

Brands endorsed by Kartik Aaryan:

1. Irus Idee

2. Boat

3. Manyavar

4. Armani Exchange watches

5. Cadbury Dairymilk silk

6. Lux Inferno

7. ITC Engage

8. Doritos

9. Bata

10. Fanta

11. Wigwamply