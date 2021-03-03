Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka teaser trends at no. 1 nationwide

The official teaser of Kartik Aaryan’s much anticipated action-thriller released yesterday and it’s has taken the internet by storm since then. Applauded for the compelling and dynamic performance by the actor the teaser has been making headlines.

Directed by Ram Madhavni and produced under the banner RSVP, the film will release on Netflix soon. Revolving around a news anchor caught in a series of events struggling to choose between profession and humanity, Kartik will be seen a different avatar in the film.

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to break the news, thank his supporters and express gratitude. Kartik shared a lovely close up of himself flashing his 1000 watt smile along with a screenshot of the teaser trending on YouTube. Expressing his joy, Kartik wrote, “Why so happy??? Swipe ➡️ to find out. All thanks to you guys 🙏🏼” Building up the curiosity and excitement for the film with the teaser, the audience impatiently awaits the launch of the trailer and release date.

Having a busy line up for the year, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 later this year followed by Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2.