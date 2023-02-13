Kartik Aryan and Kapil Sharma engage in a fun banter to promote their films Shehzada and Zwigato

Kapil Sharma is all set to showcase his true prowess as a performer with the upcoming ‘Zwigato’. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma, as a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people that are hidden in plain sight.

The modern king of comedy Kapil Sharma with his inimitable humour couldn’t help but plug the film on his talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and left his guests, the cast of Shehzada, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon in splits!

Considering how excited Kapil Sharma is about his upcoming and highly anticipated release, he engaged in fun banter with Kriti and Kartik, who came on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their film. India’s favorite funny man and the celebrated comedian not only spoke about the film but also reiterated its release date which falls exactly a month after ‘Shehzada’; bringing audiences some strong content post a mass entertainer.

Zwigato featuring Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami will release on 17th March, 2023 and is produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.