Kash Patel confirmed as FBI Director: Al clip of Ranveer Singh’s Malhari dance track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani goes viral

Kash Patel made history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian American to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), following a closely contested Senate confirmation vote of 51-49. The Republican-majority Senate approved Patel’s nomination, though two Republican Senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, joined all Democrats in opposing the confirmation of former President Trump’s nominee. Patel’s appointment marks a significant milestone, as he is not only the first Indian American but also the first person of Asian descent to hold the position of FBI Director.

His appointment has sparked considerable political attention, accompanied by a viral AI-generated video of Patel dancing to Malhari, a popular song from the Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. The video has taken social media by storm, adding a unique cultural twist to the buzz surrounding his appointment.

Kash Patel fits perfectly on this template more than Trump pic.twitter.com/Lqh6MOR6T5 — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) February 17, 2025

Here’s a live look at Kash Patel walking into the FBI on day one. WE FREAKING DID IT 🔥



LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/rUZG0lAMMR — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 20, 2025

https://x.com/adityarajkaul/status/1892671097096565085?s=46