Kashika Kapoor voices strong support for stray dogs amid rising concerns over animal cruelty

Actress Kashika Kapoor, who has always been known for her deep love for animals, has now come forward in strong support of stray dogs as increasing incidents of mistreatment and cruelty against them continue to spark concern across the country. Deeply affected by the condition of homeless animals on the streets, the actress is using her voice to spread awareness and encourage compassion towards strays.

A passionate dog lover herself, Kashika has often expressed her affection for animals and believes that stray dogs deserve care, safety, and kindness just as much as pets do. Disturbed by recent incidents and the growing neglect faced by street animals, the actress spoke emotionally about the need for humanity and responsibility towards voiceless beings.

Speaking about the issue, Kashika Kapoor said, “Stray dogs are not a threat, they are living souls who only seek love, food, and protection. The way some people treat them breaks my heart. A little kindness can change their entire life. We need to coexist with compassion and humanity.”

The actress also emphasized the importance of feeding strays, supporting animal welfare groups, and promoting adoption instead of cruelty or abandonment. According to sources close to her, Kashika has personally been involved in helping injured dogs and supporting local feeders whenever possible.

Her heartfelt message has resonated with animal lovers online, with fans praising the actress for speaking up on an issue that often gets ignored. Social media users have especially appreciated her efforts to encourage empathy at a time when conversations around animal safety and welfare are becoming increasingly important.

In a world moving at a fast pace, Kashika Kapoor’s emotional appeal serves as a reminder that kindness towards animals reflects the true humanity of society.