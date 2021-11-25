Katrina Kaif’s BTS video of Tip Tip Barsa Pani becomes the highest-grossing reel of Bollywood

Turning a music video into an iconic number is another forte of Katrina Kaif. Truly the reigning star of Bollywood, the actress has been making waves on the Internet with Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the recently released blockbuster Sooryavanshi. The song has made it to every party playlist of the year, owing to her scintillating moves and captivating presence.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has broken another record with the song! The BTS video of Tip Tip Barsa Pani has minted more than 143 million views on social media. From what we hear, it is one of the highest-grossing reels in Bollywood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV-RHCzFjmd/

In the video, Katrina Kaif can be seen performing one of the most-loved moves with her Saree. We can also hear the choreographer Farah Khan’s voice in the background.

Interestingly, the official music video has already crossed more than 81 Million views on YouTube. Ever since the video hit the internet, netizens have been hailing Katrina Kaif as the Queen of Bollywood!

For unversed, Katrina Kaif’s film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar will soon enter the 200 Crore club, making it the biggest success of the year.