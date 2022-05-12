Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty expands footprint across 100+ beauty stores in India

It’s no secret that Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty is India’s most loved beauty brand! The actress-turned-entrepreneur launched Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa, India’s leading beauty destination, in 2019. Within a short span of two years, the make-up line has become India’s fastest growing beauty brand. And now, Kay Beauty products will be available across 100+ general trade beauty and modern trade stores across the country. By expanding its footprint and increasing accessibility for brand aficionados, it certainly looks like Katrina has taken it up a notch higher with this power move.

Speaking about Kay Beauty’s expansion, Katrina Kaif, Co-founder of Kay Beauty, who has been actively involved in building the brand said, “My vision for Kay Beauty was to create a diverse and inclusive brand that would resonate with makeup lovers and specifically cater to Indian skin requirements. And today I am proud to see Kay Beauty become such a loved brand because of its high-performing, ultra-glam, and long-lasting products that truly care for the skin. Kay Beauty’s expansion in distribution will further deepen engagement as more and more consumers see, touch, and experience the brand and I’m excited to see its journey across beauty doors in India.”

Kay Beauty has made its mark on the Indian consumer with products that bridge the gap between glamour and care. Built on the principle of #MakeupThatKares, the iconic brand has built a strong community and following among consumers. In its two-year journey, the brand has initiated impactful conversations on its social media channel, championing inclusivity and diversity while steadily growing its online community that today stands at 600K+ followers.