Kavya Keeran helps out street kids by distributing books and pens

Kavya Keeran is one of the most loved stars across different film industries. The diva never fails to surprise us with her fashion choices and natural star prowess.

However, this time we got a chance to see another side of the actress and it was beautiful. Kavya showed her humanitarian side while helping out street kids for their education.

Kavya was seen in conversing with kids and then gives them books, Pens and Chocolates to them. Her fans were pleased to see this side of the actress. One user wrote, “This girl have 2Lac followers on Instagram and millions of fans but her simplicity and her love is endless”