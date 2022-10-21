KBC continues to be the favorite property of advertisers

Over the years, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has become synonymous with hopes and dreams of millions. The show continues to transform lives and rule over the audience’s hearts on the screen. KBC’s season 14, which went on air in August this year, has seen more than 260% growth in views as compared to the last season for the same duration on Sony LIV. 30% of these video views are recorded through connected-TV sets. Furthermore, ‘KBC Play Along’ has also expanded its audience, with 80% of the users coming from the heartlands of India.

‘KBC Play Along’ allows users to participate while watching the show, creating an ideal environment for advertisers to target a highly engaged audience through Sony LIV exclusive integrations. The ‘Acko Question of the Day’ is a unique on-air and interactive integration that allows users a greater chance to grace the hotseat by answering the daily question, thus driving awareness and key messaging for the brand. Prominent advertisers like ACKO General Insurance and Vimal are co-presenters of KBC S14, with IDFC First Bank being the banking partner. Some of the unique integrations, such as ‘IDFC Daily Quiz’ and ‘Lifeline Sponsorship (50:50) by VI, helped advertisers drive associative value and high engagement on the platform.

Additionally, brands like Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Vodafone Idea Limited are partner sponsors on the show. Prominent brands like RBI, Dell, Franklin Templeton Investments, Mamaearth, Kohler, OLX Autos, among others have also come on board for the season.

“KBC is our largest entertainment tentpole property and we have witnessed a remarkable response in terms of its growth as well as support from the advertisers. Since last season, viewership has increased by more than 260%, demonstrating the audience’s loyalty to the show. KBC season 14 clocked in more than 100% year on year revenue growth. We have 7 main sponsors on the show this year. Along with deep in-content integrations on the show with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, KBC Play Along offers a unique opportunity for our sponsors to serve contextual messaging to highly engaged Play Along users at scale. KBC Play Along is the strongest entertainment & gaming property available on OTT today. We aim to build long-term strategic partnerships with our advertisers who align with our values and growth plan and look forward to strengthening our association in the years to come”, says Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV.

“The show and ‘KBC Play Along’ are prominent properties in terms of awareness and engagement. As Banking partners of KBC, we’ve found that ‘IDFC FIRST Bank Daily Quiz’ is a unique way to reach out to millions of audiences digitally. As a platform that encourages people to stay updated and digitally savvy, we find a natural connect with our philosophy of being digitally progressive. The partnership is also a natural step forward for enhanced brand visibility”, states Naarayan TV, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank.



Talking about their association wiht KBC, Ajay Dang – President, Head- Marketing, UltraTech Cement, says, “Our association with KBC has been for many years. This show has been consistent with delivering knowledge and inspiration to millions. UltraTech knows that some things in life are irreversible, choosing the cement for your home is one such decision that cannot be changed, hence, one must be careful in making this decision. This is just like the chance one gets to sit on the KBC hotseat, hence making it a perfect match to drive our message of making the best decisions when such an opportunity presents itself. Furthermore, it is one of the few family shows that observes equal excitement from every age group, making it a powerful brand building opportunity for us”.