“Keep The Child In You Alive” – Shilpa Shetty aka Sukhee shares her mantra to being Happily Bedhadak as she dances with an 8-month pregnant lady

Actress Shilpa Shetty is enjoying her time to the fullest during the Jaipur promotions of Sukhee. And while she interacted with a fun college crowd, Shilpa happened to meet a woman who was truly ‘Bedhadak’. Yes, an 8-months-pregnant college professor grooved with Shilpa on the song Nasha and aced it.

This very moment left the actress quite touched and inspired. In fact, after dancing with this ‘Bedhadak’ soon-to-be mom professor, Shilpa said…

“Things like these make me SUKHEE. This 8 months pregnant professor came on stage saying she is Bedhadak and nailed the song Nasha knowing every step. Always keep the child within you alive to be Sukhee!”

‘Sukhee’ stars Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present an Abundantia Entertainment Production, Sukhee. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma, Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee will hit theatres on 22nd September 2023