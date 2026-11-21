Celebrating the richness of Telugu music and the joy of relationships, Zee Music South presents ‘Diviki Diviki’, the first single from the upcoming film January 12 Vidudala. Featuring Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty, the song is a lively celebration of the special Vadina-Maradalu bond, bringing together festive sounds, playful expressions and the unmistakable warmth of family celebrations. Sung by Madhu Priya and Hari Priya, it captures the spirit of togetherness through an infectious musical arrangement and an engaging visual presentation.



Composed by GV Prakash Kumar and penned by Ananth Sriram, ‘Diviki Diviki’ draws its appeal from a catchy melody, spirited vocals and lively lyrical exchanges that bring the relationship to life. Rooted in Telugu cultural sensibilities, the song celebrates the affection, camaraderie and playful banter shared between a Vadina and Maradalu, giving it an emotional familiarity that resonates beyond the screen. Its upbeat rhythm and memorable hook make it a natural fit for festive occasions, family gatherings and celebrations.



Bringing the composition to life on screen, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty deliver an engaging performance through their lively presence, expressive chemistry and vibrant choreography by Brinda Master. Set against colourful visuals and traditional festive aesthetics, the song captures the exuberance of the occasion, while the appearances of Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram add to its celebratory appeal.



For director Anil Ravipudi, ‘Diviki Diviki’ is an important musical introduction to the world of January 12 Vidudala. Blending entertainment with familiar family emotions, the song reflects the film’s celebratory spirit while bringing together a strong combination of musical talent, performances and visual storytelling.



At Zee Music Company, the focus remains on building a diverse musical catalogue that celebrates artists, original sounds and the cultural richness of music across Indian languages. With Zee Music South, the label continues to strengthen its presence in the Telugu music landscape, bringing together established creative talent and distinctive musical experiences for audiences. ‘Diviki Diviki’ reflects this approach, celebrating the unique flavour of Telugu music while taking its appeal to listeners across platforms and markets.



Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and presented by Suresh Productions, Zee Studios and Smt Archana, January 12 Vidudala is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Victory Venkatesh, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 12, 2027.