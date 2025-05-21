Keerthy Suresh opens up about her upcoming projects and multilingual journey

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is on a roll, balancing a power-packed lineup across multiple film industries in 2025. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the exciting yet demanding journey of working across languages, giving fans a glimpse into what’s next in her impressive career.

Keerthy, who has carved a niche for herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, is also making waves in Bollywood with her highly anticipated upcoming project Akka. While many actors prefer focusing on one language at a time, Keerthy is embracing the multilingual challenge head-on.She is being hailed as the next big import in Bollywood post Nayanthara by director Atlee, a testament to her rising stature.

Keerthy admits that it is a challenge balancing work between all the languages, but it’s a challenge she is enjoying tackling. “I have to balance between Hindi and all my other languages films as they are all equally important to me. I might be signing another Hindi film this year. And along with that, I might be doing two other Telugu films, and also a Malayalam film. I do have a Telugu release and a Tamil release for this year,” she informs.

The actress is already in the spotlight with Revolver Rita, a female-led action entertainer, and her collaboration with Yash Raj Films for her Hindi debut titled Akka. Her statement confirms that 2025 will see Keerthy actively participating in all four industries—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—offering audiences a variety of performances across genres.

Known for her versatility and effortless screen presence, Keerthy continues to redefine pan-Indian stardom on her own terms. With multiple announcements on the horizon, fans can look forward to an eventful year from one of India’s most dedicated and dynamic actresses.