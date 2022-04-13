KFG: Chapter 2 smashes the advance ticket booking record

Pave your way for India’s upcoming box office blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2, which has already set up a record of selling the top tickets in a span of midnight, before its release.

KGF 2 has collected the highest advance before its release in the top 3 multiplexes when it still has one day to go. According to the trade analyst, KGF has already smashed numbers and will perform even better once it goes on screen.

With a day left until its release, the anticipated film is the talk of the town and has so far made a profitable advance ticket booking worth crores with a day left until its release. Needless to say, KGF is performing phenomenally better than the maximum film released in the last two years.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.