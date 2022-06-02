KGF Chapter completes 50 days in 400 theatres worldwide

KGF Chapter 2, the biggest opener in the post pandemic era is a film that our country will never forget. The movie graced the screens worldwide on April 14. The film has been dominating the box office globally for seven weeks for now. From south to north, the movie has raked in big numbers.Filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 has done earth-shattering collections at the box office and is unstoppable as it has set another record of successfully completing 50 days run in theatres.

It has been declared as a blockbuster in all the released languages of Indian cinema. It may leave many in surprise but the film is still running in 400 screens worldwide (390 in India, 10 in Overseas). The makers Hombale Films also thanked the fans from their Twitter handle with a new poster release.

KGF Chapter 2 has set many benchmarks for upcoming films. It was Director Prashanth Neel’s and Hombale Films vision and hard work that made the film successful. Yash who dedicated almost five years of his life to the KGF series, has become a sensation among the masses and now people are waiting to see him once again in KGF Chapter 3. The film got released across the nation with a massive 6,000 screens and 8000 screens worldwide, which is slated to be one of the biggest screen records since Baahubali 2. The movie crossed Rs 1200 crore mark at the international box office. Even, the Hindi version of the film did good collection of over 450 plus crore only behind Bahubali 2. The craze

that people have for the film is not going to end soon.

Ever since the movie’s teaser was released, which itself set a new record of being the most watched teaser in the world, the viewers had been discussing the epic scale of the story of the second part of Prashant Neels adventure. The movie definitely lived up to its humongous hype and expectations by definitely surpassing them by a mile. It has been a trend setter and has many firsts to its credit now.

It now holds the record for highest grosser in the opening weekend, Highest first-day collection for any Hindi film, fastest film to earn ₹200 crore, the film also sold 2.9M tickets in advance breaking the record of ‘Baahubali 2’ and Hollywood blockbuster ‘Avengers: Endgame’, first Hindi film to earn more than ₹50 crore in one day and many more records to its name. With the film shattering box office records every other day, it is the most successful film ever being made in the Kannada film industry. The film has achieved landmarks that no other film from the Sandalwood industry has ever done.

The craze for the movie gripped the IPL teams too and many international football clubs. The Indian Premier League teams held a special screening of the movie for their players. The football clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs appreciated the fanfare of KGF by posting their own version of K.G.F. on their social media handles respectively. The movie gained international

recognition when it featured among the top 5 movies in the world, on its opening weekend. The KGF makers Hombale Films have teased the fans for the next chapter of the movie. But the plans for the same are kept under tight held secret. An emerging pan-India production house, Hombale Films is all set to bankroll some of the biggest projects in the industry over the next two years. Hombale Films is also the producer of their third pan-India movie with Prabhas titled ‘Salaar’. Till then, we will have to wait to see the Monster again setting a new milestone!