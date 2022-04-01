KGF Superstar’s Yash fandom knows no bound; thousands of fans expected to throng his event in Delhi!

Other than being one of the most awaited films of this season, the madness of KGF 2 amongst the audience is been increased since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash is already igniting the excitement of the audience and he is not leaving any chance to promote the film around the different corners of the country which took him now to the capital where a huge crowd is expected to assemble for the promotional event.

Knowing the fact that Rocking star Yash is about to make a presence in Delhi thousands of fans are expected to rush towards the INOX, where the Rocking star Yash is about to come for the promotion of his eagerly awaited film KGF 2. The kind of anticipation that KGF chapter 1 has created, such madness for its chapter 2 is expected. The killer action, larger-than-life scenes, a heart-touching drama, dashing entry & swag of ‘Rocky Bhai’ aka Rocking star Yash, and a lot more have become the talk of the town about the film since the trailer is out.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.