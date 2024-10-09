Khel Khel Mein to start streaming Netflix on 10 October

Get ready for a laughter-filled experience as Akshay Kumar’s much-acclaimed film Khel Khel Mein, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Ammy Virk, prepares for its grand OTT release. Directed by Muddassar Aziz, this delightful comedy of errors won hearts during its theatrical run and is now set to entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes.

Despite releasing alongside the much-anticipated Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein had a remarkable performance at the box office, leaving audiences in stitches and yearning for more. Now, on October 10th, this hilarious romp will premiere on Netflix, bringing its infectious humor and charm to every household.

Adding to its appeal, the film boasts a vibrant soundtrack that became an instant hit, with several chart-topping tracks that resonated with fans. From catchy dance numbers to soulful melodies, the music of Khel Khel Mein played a pivotal role in elevating the film’s festive spirit and enhancing its overall charm.

The film also features a special appearance by the talented Chitrangda Singh, further enriching the experience. Akshay Kumar’s impeccable comic timing and charismatic performance have garnered widespread acclaim, reinforcing his status as a master of the genre.

With its imminent digital release, fans are buzzing with excitement to once again dive into the whimsical world of Khel Khel Mein. Don’t miss out on this comedic gem and its unforgettable soundtrack!

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films present Khel Khel Mein. A T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production, Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.