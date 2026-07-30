Khoya: Gen Z boy band Outstation drop second single from debut EP Homecoming

Ahead of their sold-out Friendship Day show, Indian teen pop band OutStation is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their highly anticipated second single, ‘Khoya’, dropping globally across all major streaming platforms on 30th July 2026. Serving as the explosive next chapter of their debut EP, ‘Homecoming’, the track follows the massive success of their poignant title track and first single, ‘Homecoming’, released last month.

‘Khoya’ represents a definitive evolution for the five-piece outfit. Moving away from the emotional and melodic sonic palettes of their previous tracks, the new single delivers pure, unadulterated joy wrapped inside a roaring, high-octane performance. Built to get crowds moving from the very first chorus, it stands out as OutStation’s most energized and lively release to date, capturing a triumphant sense of liberation and freedom.

Accompanying the single is an intimate, official music video that serves as a love letter to their growing fanbase, affectionately known as the ‘Passengers’. Filmed in a docu-style montage format, the video captures the five boys in their natural, unscripted element during their recent 10-city ‘Homecoming Bus Road Trip’ across India. Viewers will get a front-row seat to the genuine camaraderie, eccentricities, backstage banter and sheer happiness that defined the band’s journey on the road.

OutStation states, “‘Khoya’ is pure liberation. It’s a song about feeling free and leaving the weight of the world behind. We’ve loved sharing that energy and the track’s choreography live with our Passengers across the country.”

Hailing from different corners of India, OutStation came together under a shared dream of creating relatable, uplifting pop music. After an incredibly successful first year that saw them sharing stages with global icons and building an audience of hundreds of thousands of fans, the band is gearing up for the full release of their debut EP, Homecoming, scheduled for July 31, 2026.

Known for their energetic live sets, infectious pop melodies and deep bond with their fanbase (Passengers), OutStation comprises Bhuvan Shetty, Hemang Singh, Mashaal Shaikh, Kurien Sebastian and Shayan Pattem. Mentored by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Savan Kotecha (the mastermind behind hits for One Direction, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd), India’s fastest-rising independent teen boy band travelled to 12 cities to celebrate their first anniversary on a massive tour bus to build a national cultural exchange. Signed to Kotecha’s Visva Records, the group has quickly evolved from a bootcamp experiment into one of India’s most compelling music acts.