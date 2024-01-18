Khoya Tha: T-Series unveils Savneet Singh’s romantic single

The immensely talented Savneet Singh is out with his newest single ‘Khoya Tha,’ produced by T-Series. Written, composed, and performed by Savneet himself, the love song is a shining example of the artist’s versatile talent and is a mesmerizing, easy-listening acoustic track.

Savneet Singh, known for his enchanting voice and poetic compositions, brings ‘Khoya Tha’ to life with his whimsical and dreamy vocals. Directed by Gaurav Saha, the music video beautifully captures the intimate and innocent moments shared by lovers lost in each other’s eyes.

Talking about the track says Savneet Singh, “I’m honoured and grateful to T-Series for providing me a platform to showcase my talent as a musician. ‘Khoya Tha’ is not just a song; it’s a reflection of the pure, unfiltered emotions that love evokes. It’s a breezy, easy-listening love song that’s perfect for any season.”

Savneet Singh’s ‘Khoya Tha’ is produced by T-Series. Directed by Gaurav Saha, the track is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.