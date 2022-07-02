Khuda Haafiz lead Shivaleeka Oberoi receives love and appreciation for the film’s trailer launch

Khuda Hafiz Part 1 was a movie that left us all in tears of happiness and emotions and now that the second part is almost here, we cannot contain our excitement! Shivaleeka Oberoi aka Nargis from Khuda Haafiz is Gaining Love from her audience for her trailer launch which shows her enhancing the beauty of the film with her acting. With only snippets from the movie moving us and leaving us so shaken, we can only imagine how beautiful will Shivaleeka’s performance be in the movie!

The movie also carries some amazing songs and ‘Rubaru’ is the people’s favorite. So romantic yet angelic, Shivaleeka’s performance captures the essence of the song. She really stuns us in that alluring bridal avatar and takes our hearts away with those looks and smiles.

The second song delightfully portrays the family in a very special light and leaves us with a sinking heart. Nargis and her heart-to-heart relationship with the little girl is not only special but divine. Her portrayal of love and emotion takes the character to a whole new level.

Commenting on the success of the trailer launch Shivaleeka says, ” It’s been a beautiful journey from Khuda Haafiz 1 to 2 and I’ve loved every minute of playing Nargis. The movie and story are both magnificent and the love I’m getting from the people is really heart warming. Thank you for all the support and it couldn’t have been the same without all of you.”