Khurshed Lawyer comes on OTT screen: Playing Pyarelal Nayyar in Freedom at Midnight

The well-known actor Khurshed Lawyer is back with Sony LIV’s highly anticipated series Freedom at Midnight. He is seen playing the role of Pyarelal Nayyar, Mahatma Gandhi’s follower and personal secretary during the freedom struggle, in this historical epic based on Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre’s acclaimed book.

Sharing his experience on the series and his return to screen, actor Khurshed Lawyer said, “I take up projects that recharge and help me refocus on my work, and what better way to do it than with a project like Freedom at Midnight? Playing Pyarelal Nayyar has been an incredible experience. He amongst many other characters are lesser known in the Freedom Struggle who faithfully lived by the ideals, values and morals of Gandhiji. Pyarelal’s dedication to the freedom struggle drew me in, and I couldn’t resist being part of this monumental story. The experience has been overwhelming with scenes like I have never ever done before. Nikkhil Advani’s vision, the talented ensemble cast, and the source material’s historical significance made it an irresistible opportunity. I’m happy to see audiences positive response to this epic tale and I wish more and more people experience the magic of India’s struggle for independence.”

Freedom at Midnight features a talented ensemble cast, including Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Alistair Finlay, Andrew Cullum, and Richard Teverson. Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, the series promises to be a gripping portrayal of India’s struggle for independence. With Nikkhil Advani as showrunner and director, Freedom at Midnight is poised to captivate audiences.