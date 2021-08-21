Khushali Kumar reaches Jhansi early to prep for her local dialect in Dedh Bigha Zameen

Khushali Kumar is all set to begin shoot for her next project, the recently announced film ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ opposite Pratik Gandhi. The film has gone on floors and is produced by Hansal Mehta.

The film’s story revolves around the struggle of a common man to win what is his. As the film is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, Khushali Kumar has been working hard to get under the skin of her character. She has been prepping for her role and getting diction lessons to get the local dialect right. The actor even reached couple of days earlier to Jhansi to interact with locals and understand their culture and way of life.

Khushali Kumar has already shot for her first movie opposite R Madhavan, which will be releasing very soon.