Khushalii Kumar calls out false link-up rumors with Ghudchadi co-star Parth Samthaan

Linking up Bollywood actors who work on a film is a very common practice in the film industry. But imagining and putting out reports of their wedding, is a new high that has been created for actress Khushalii Kumar recently. For those who don’t know a leading publication recently reported that Khushalii is in a relationship with her Ghudchadi co-star Parth Samthaan. Further, it was also reported that both Parth and Khushalii will be getting married by the end of 2023 or in January 2024.

With this news surfacing, and speculations starting to happen, Khushalii decided to nip such baseless rumors in the bud. She took to social media and called out the false reports, and wrote, “I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself that I never knew…” So yes, a wedding that is never on the cards only seems to be a figment of someone’s imagination. It seems that these rumours about Khushalii and Parth stem from the amazing chemistry they have shared in several music videos in the past, and also from their upcoming film Ghudchadi.

But for now, there is no big fat or even a teeny tiny wedding on Khushalii’s mind. The actress is only focusing on work right now since there is a lot happening on that front. Other than Ghudchadi, Khushalii will also be seen in Starfish. Khushalii who plays the leading lady in the film recently wrapped up the shoot. She received great applause for her look and has left fans excited to see what she has in store for them with this one. Starfish is slated to release on 24th November, 2023.