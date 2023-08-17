Khushalii Kumar’s scene from Dhoka Round D Corner is going viral

Although Its been almost a year to its release, a scene from Khushalii Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Dhokha: Round d Corner has taken the internet by storm. Khushalii’s character Saanchi narrates a short story to another character and the dialogue has gone viral with over 16 million views on Instagram.

Khushalii who bagged the IIFA award for best debutant for the film, received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of a schizophrenic woman from fans and critics alike. The scene in question seems to have struck a chord with audiences who have been sharing the clip on several social media websites.

The film directed by Kookie Gulati released in September last year and also starred Aparshakti Khurana. Its gripping storyline and quick pace along with great performances from its principal cast made it a critical and commercial success.