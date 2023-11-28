Khushi Kapoor and Betty Cooper share sweet trait in common

As ‘The Archies’ release approaches, Khushi Kapoor once again shares why she feels a special connection with her character, Betty Cooper. In a recent interview, Kapoor revealed why she feels a deep bond with her on-screen character.

describing her connection with Betty, Khushi shared, “I relate a lot to Betty because she’s sweet and sensitive. She takes things to heart. But she has so many friends that are there for her and support her.” The simplicity and authenticity in her portrayal promise a relatable and genuine cinematic experience for audiences eagerly awaiting the big reveal on December 7th.

As the excitement builds for ‘The Archies,’ Khushi Kapoor’s consistent acknowledgment of her bond with Betty adds an intriguing layer to the anticipation surrounding her debut.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Dot, and more, we know that we in for an entertaining experience like never before.