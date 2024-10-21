“Khyati Anand-Puthran, Vicky Vijay and I often referred to Raat Jawaan Hai as the Dil Chahta Hai of parenting” – Sumeet on his directorial debut series Raat Jawaan Hai

Sumeet Vyas, the talented actor-turned-director behind Sony LIV’s series Raat Jawaan Hai, is exploring the roller-coaster journey of adulthood and early parenthood. The show masterfully captures the dynamics of friendship through various life stages, particularly the joys and challenges of parenthood. With a blend of humor and heartfelt moments, it highlights the laughter and struggles that define these transformative experiences.

Talking about the show and its theme, Vyas shared, “Stories about friendship often end when marriage or children come into play, but this show is different. It emphasizes how friendships can endure these significant life changes. Many people find it hard to sustain friendships during the early years of parenting because they’re so focused on their kids. Khyati Anand-Puthran (writer and creator), Vicky Vijay (producer), and I often referred to Raat Jawaan Hai as the Dil Chahta Hai of parenting, highlighting the importance of maintaining connections and supporting each other during this transformative phase of life.”

The series brims with heart and emotion while redefining the idea that parenthood marks the end of youth. It follows three friends as they navigate the challenges of adulthood and early parenthood, highlighting the strength of their bond through life’s ups and downs. Produced by Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd and created by Khyati Anand-Puthran, this comedy-drama features an outstanding cast of Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat.