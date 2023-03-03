Kiara Advani adds her elegant touch to Slice’s new ad as the new face of the brand

Kiara Advani is one Superstar who is ticking all the right boxes on the rise of her Superstardom. From consecutive streak of successful films to peaking with popularity on the internet, and signing a long list of brands, the girl with a golden touch is leaving no stone unturned. Adding to the soaring superstardom, the actor has been roped in as the new face of Slice, an iconic brand that resonates with the masses for its wide popularity across the nation.

Bringing in her personal touch of elegance and poise to the newly launched TVC for the brand, Kiara Advani looks every bit of gorgeous and stunning offering a perfect mix of hot and cute in the advertisement.

Rising upwards with every step, Kiara Advani has dived deep into work soon after her dreamy wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Her wedding post on social media was touted to be the most liked wedding picture of any celebrity wedding in India. Looking forward to a packed schedule yet again, filled with films shoots and back-to-back brand announcements, all this amidst a winning spree of awards and accolades, where Kiara was adjudged the ‘Star Of The Year’ and ‘Performer Of The Year’ at various awards shows recently. She has undoubtedly spread her magic all around.

Considered among the most impactful performers of 2022, the versatile actress has won immense appreciation for her consecutive hits, right from Shershaah in 2021 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo, which was followed by Govinda Naam Mera last year. The actress is also in high demand to be signed on as the face of a range of reputed national and international brands. Her popularity among the masses has resulted in her being the ambassador of a variety of brands – from beverages to female hygiene products.

Kiara now resumes her busy routine by rejoining the set of S Shankar’s upcoming film RC-15 co-starring Ram Charan and also Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.