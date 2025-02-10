Kiara Advani gears up for her first bilingual film Toxic as she is shooting in English and Kannada simultaneously

Kiara Advani is one of the most prolific actresses of Indian Cinema. The actress is set to push her artistic boundaries as she is shooting for her first-ever bilingual film, ‘Toxic’, alongside Yash. Directed by National Award Winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the actress is simultaneously shooting in English and Kannada. Known for her versatility and effortless screen presence, Kiara is embracing this challenge head-on, as she is set to deliver her dialogues in both languages, ensuring authenticity in her performance. This project not only expands her linguistic skills but also solidifies her presence in the pan-Indian cinema space.

Toxic is an intense, high-octane action gangster drama and a fairy tale for grown-ups that promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. With Yash and Kiara Advani leading the film, expectations are soaring high among the audiences to watch this fresh pairing on-screen for the first time and how it interweaves into the narrative. The film, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, is set to bring a fresh perspective to the action genre. The decision to shoot in both English and Kannada aims to give the film a global appeal while staying rooted in its regional essence along with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages allowing Kiara to expand her reach among the audiences at the global level.

This film is a crucial step in Kiara’s journey as she expands her filmography beyond Bollywood, making her debut in Kannada cinema while also catering to international audiences with the English version. The actress is known for stellar performances. As Toxic continues its shoot in Bengaluru along with other cast and crew, fans eagerly anticipate Kiara’s dynamic on-screen chemistry with Yash and the powerful storytelling that Geetu Mohandas is set to bring to life.

‘Toxic’ bankrolled by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations is set for a global release in cinemas this year.