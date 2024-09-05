Kiara Advani worked as a teacher at her mom’s playschool before venturing into the Indian Cinema

Kiara Advani has cemented her status as a leading lady in Indian Cinema, captivating audiences with her exceptional performances and magnetic on-screen presence. This year marked ten glorious years of Kiara in the industry, and owing to her talent, she has carved a niche for herself and has given some of the best performances that have made her one of the most loved female lead in the industry.

Before her rise to fame, Kiara Advani honed her nurturing skills as a teacher at her mother’s playschool, where she taught nursery rhymes and basic concepts. This early experience showcased her natural empathy and dedication, laying the groundwork for her future success in the entertainment industry.

Kiara has always been a favourite among the children and her ability to genuinely connect with them can be attributed to her caring and nurturing nature cultivated during her time as a teacher which shines through her acting. Her ability to create memorable characters with films such as “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Good Newwz”, have resonated with children, making her a beloved figure among young audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in the highly anticipated pan-Indian film ‘Game Changer’ co-starring Ram Charan, directed by Shankar. In addition to this, she has some of the biggest films in the pipeline which include WAR 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.