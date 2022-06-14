Kiara Advani’s die hard KBC fan finally gets a chance to meet her

In December 2020, Kiara Advani made headlines when her die-hard fan carried her picture on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and cited his admiration for the actress. Now, almost after a year and half, the fan finally got an opportunity to meet his favourite star when Kiara met her fans virtually on the eve of her eighth anniversary in Bollywood.

During the virtual interaction, as Kiara saw her fan Vijay amongst the varied admirers, Kiara narrated an instance about him, who was also a contestant on KBC. During his shoot of the show, the production tried connecting with Kiara, however, since the actress was busy shooting for Jugjugg Jeeyo at that moment, she couldn’t talk to him. The fan also mentioned that when googled for the biggest fan of Kiara Advani, his name pops up.

Marking the eighth anniversary of her debut film Fugly, Kiara Advani continued the tradition of an annual meeting with her fans celebrating her anniversary in Bollywood. Touted as India’s new dream Dream Girl, Kiara Advani met over 40 fan clubs virtually to celebrate the love and support of her fans and express her gratitude for the overwhelming response over the years.

From Bihar, Assam, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ranchi, Chandigarh to Bangladesh and Turkey, fans from the varied parts of the nation as well as world united to showers their love on the actress expressing their fondness via art works, singing as well as engaging in heartwarming conversation with their favourite star.

Caving a place amongst the top stars in Bollywood, Kiara Advani has scaled a remarkable trajectory of her glorious career in mere eight years with memorable and impactful performances and characters that are etched in the audience’s hearts, embarking on the begining of a new era of Kiara Advani in Bollywood with a streak of upcoming films.

Currently basking in the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, promotions for which have begun in full swing.

From Fugly, MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, Shershaah, to the recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani has ruled the hearts of her fans with impressive performances that have resulted in her enormous fanbase spread across the world.

With JugJugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, S Shankar’s next with Ram Charan and a few unannounced projects to her credit, Kiara Advani has bagged the position of the most loved and bankable stars of the entertainment industry.