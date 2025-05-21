“Kiara really put in the work to give us the body to pull off the swimsuit!” – Anaita Shroff Adajania

The War 2 teaser created an internet meltdown yesterday. While Hrithik Roshan and NTR got unanimous love for turning into jaw-dropping action gods who were baying for each other’s blood, there was another huge reason for War 2 to break the net. And it was Kiara Advani!

Kiara lit up the screen as she sashayed down a pool wearing a neon lime green bikini flaunting her perfect body that created frenzy among netizens.

India’s top fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, has created Kiara’s look in War 2 and she says, “This was my first time styling Kiara for a film, and the brief was hot. I’ve styled swimsuits for many films before, and I’ve always approached them with a more casual mindset. To me, the real vibe I wanted for her was how we are as women on a beach—happy, relaxed, totally ourselves in a bikini, without overthinking how small or big it is. That kind of ease is beautiful.”

She adds, “Even while we were shooting the scene, I kept telling her to just own it—to be in her own space, doing her own thing, not performing some version of ‘I’m in a swimsuit so I have to be sexy now’. I really believe it’s so much cooler—and far more sensual—when you’re just you.”

Anaita reveals there will be more to see and discover about Kiara’s bikini look in the film. She says, “For Kiara, I wanted to go with an unusual color—something unexpected. It’s a shade that’s hard to pin down… not quite green, not quite yellow. It sits somewhere in between—a tantalizing, almost indescribable mix that immediately draws you in.”

She adds, “The bikini itself is really simple in cut, but when you see it from the front, there’s a little surprise. For the first time, we’ve introduced bikini charms—a beautiful cluster that hangs at the center. I love how it adds just the right amount of fun and mystery to the look.”

Anaita further says, “Oh, and how could I possibly forget the metallic sheen? It’s honestly everything. There’s something about that shimmer—it instantly takes me back to the unapologetic glamour of the disco era. But at the same time, it feels fresh, sharp, and unmistakably Gen Z. It’s bold, it’s playful, and it knows exactly what it’s doing.”

Anaita says it is Kiara who makes the bikini look so hot. She says, “Kiara really put in the work to give us exactly the look we were going for. I wanted her to feel so at ease that she didn’t have to think about which way she was turning or what she was doing—just totally free in her body. And wow, did she deliver! That incredible body? All her. I just had the absolute pleasure of showing it off.”

YRF Spy Universe’s War 2 is the sixth film of the fabled spyverse that has only delivered blockbusters. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to release on August 14th in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.