Kichcha Jr aka Sanchith Sanjeev’s Jimmy is all about swag and loyalty!

South cinema has been ruling all over Indian cinema. And while many amazing films are coming from the industry, another one that will leave the audiences charmed is director Sanchith Sanjeev’s next Jimmy. Sanchith aka Kichcha Jr has announced his next action film Jimmy with some super-cool glimpses. Bring to the big screens something never seen before, Kichcha Jr is surely going to amp up the adrenaline rush.

Said to be an action-packed rollercoaster of a thriller, Jimmy’s announcement video is very much Hollywood like. It promises some high-octane action, but it also oozes with swag. Especially, the music in this video is something that brilliantly adds to the impact and charm of the film.

Jimmy is directed by Sanchith Sanjeev aka Kichcha Jr. He also stars in the film in the titular role. It is produced by G Manoharan, Priya Sudeep & K P Sreekanth, and co-produced by Naveen Manoharan under the banners of Lahari Films, Venus Enterrtainers & Supriyanvi Picture Studio. The release date of the film will be announced soon.