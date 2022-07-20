Kichcha Sudeep to drive specially designed vehicles in Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming fantasy action-adventure ‘Vikrant Rona’ has been eagerly awaited by the audience to witness the high-octane action and thrill. From its mindblowing visuals to its specially designed vehicles, the film will be studded with a lot of factors for the audience to watch out for.

The art department headed by Production Designer Shivakumar has achieved the unthinkable to create and deliver out-of-the-world visuals for the audience. The vehicles in the films are specially designed. The bike that Vikrant Rona rides in the film was specially built for Kichcha Sudeepa which is called Phantom. The audience will also see a specially designed red mini car and a bus designed in the 60s style.

Shivakumar J, the production designer who created the vehicles for the film described the journey and shared, “It was my director Anup Bhandari who came up with the idea of giving unique vehicles to the characters. The vehicles took 1 month and a half each to make. A normal jeep was altered to make it into a bus. The work happened in Bangalore but was taken to Pune for the shoot. All the meticulous planning and attention to detail paid off as people as I’ve been getting calls about where was the bus brought from”.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The Film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.