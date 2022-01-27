Kichcha Sudeepa’s magnum opus Vikrant Rona postponed

The release date of Kichcha Sudeepa starrer 3D fantasy action-adventure ‘Vikrant Rona’ has been postponed. The makers have released an official statement confirming the same.

“Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present Covid scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe. We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero,” read the official statement released by the makers.

Post their successful innings with the action drama ‘Pehlwaan’, Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan-India film with Kichcha Creatiions – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok at the end of last year.

Releasing in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi all over, the makers had launched the first teaser of the visual spectacle which opens with the voiceover of a kid narrating what seems like a bedtime story. And soon, the viewers were transported to the dark world of Phantom – in Kichcha’s style!

Going by the teaser, ‘Vikrant Rona’ seems like a big screen extravaganza. The film will also be released in the 3D format, making the theatrical release inevitable.

‘Vikrant Rona’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and is directed by Anup Bhandari.