Kill becomes the first Hindi film to release in 1000 plus screens in North America

The recently released trailer for director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Kill has received unanimous love and widespread appreciation from across borders. Movie enthusiasts continue to shower their praises for this one. The film, featuring newcomers Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in leading roles, is a high-octane action thriller shot in a moving train.

In addition to the amazing response, the viewers also caught on to the film’s intense violence. As it has been said, Kill marks one of the most violent film to emerge from India. We can expect adrenaline pumping experience with a splash of blood, at all times.

Along with receiving acclaim for its trailer, Kill has achieved a significant milestone for Bollywood films by becoming the first Hindi movie to secure an estimated 1000+ screens across North America. This success is largely due to the buzz generated by its triumphs at numerous international festivals, the most recent being the Tribeca Film Festival, which has sparked considerable curiosity among audiences.

Kill narrates the story of a commando (Lakshya) who boards a train to reunite with his girlfriend (Maniktala) before her parents marry her to someone else. Leading to a turn of event when the train is hijacked by a group of goons, and he must fight to protect her. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill is set to hit theatres on July 5.