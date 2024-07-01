Kill: Lionsgate And Roadside Attractions’ release of original Hindi-language film opens in theatres on July 4

Ahead of the release of the highly acclaimed Indian action film Kill, Lionsgate announced today that 87Eleven Entertainment, the production company behind the billion-dollar John Wick franchise and the upcoming Highlander film, will produce an English-language remake of the film. The announcement was made by Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions’ release of the original Hindi-language version of Kill opens in U.S. theaters on Thursday, July 4. Kill is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.

Next week’s release marks the first time a mainstream Hindi-language film partners with a Hollywood studio for a theatrical release in North America and the U.K.

“Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently,” said 87Eleven Entertainment’s Chad Stahelski. “Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version—we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that.”

In a joint statement, the producers said, “When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theaters chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive. As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honored.”

Kill marks the second collaboration of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment after the widely loved film The Lunchbox. Dharma Productions is known for their global presence with Karan Johar’s pioneering work in the movies for over 25 years, and Sikhya Entertainment is the award-winning Indian production house that brought India’s first Academy Award® for an Indian production.

Starring newcomer Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, the extreme action film made its world premiere to critical acclaim at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection and played earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In the film, star-crossed lovers Tulika (Maniktala) and Amrit (Lakshya) find their clandestine relationship jeopardized after Tulika’s family whisks her aboard the Rajdhani Express bound for New Delhi and an arranged marriage. But commandos Amrit and his friend Viresh are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. They embark on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure. Blurring the lines between duty and emotion as every twist of the track could mean life or death, Kill paints a portrait of how far a man can go in love to rewrite his destiny.