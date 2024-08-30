Kill set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th September, 2024

Written and Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill is finally set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th September, 2024!

Blood, high-octane action, and power-packed fight sequences; India’s deadliest and most violent action thriller, Kill is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th September, 2024 onwards. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film sends chills down our spine as we prepare for a ‘bloody’ ride filled with intense action and compelling performances by talented debutant Lakshya, along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala who bring their own charm to the film.

Writer and Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said, “Seeing Kill transition from a successful theatrical run to now preparing to release on Disney+ Hotstar is incredibly exciting for me. I was inspired to write the story for Kill from a personal experience dating back to around 1994-95, that shook me forever. Hence, making Kill as raw as possible was really important for me to translate my true emotions. Kill wouldn’t have been possible without Lakshya’s raw skills, Raghav’s professional approach and the entire team’s unflinching support! I am really glad how the audiences connected with it, and with its release on Disney+ Hotstar, I hope a larger audience gets a chance to indulge and experience the film.”

Debutant Lakshya said, “I am extremely grateful for the love I have received through this movie. For my character Amrit, I went through a very strict fitness regime. There were times I went beyond my limits to adapt to the role. Nikhil sir has truly been a guiding force throughout the process and I consider him to be my biggest mentor. After exploring the action genre I cannot wait to try on different roles! With the film now releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, I am looking forward to a larger audience to enjoy this deadly action and bloodshed.”

Actor Raghav Juyal said “From auditioning for Kill to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With Kill, I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too, and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction. Lakshya and I did a lot of physical training together for this one, which really improved our bond off-screen as well. The best thing I find about my character Fani in the film is his twisted humor and sarcasm. Preparing for this role mentally was more crucial than physically, as Fani is a clever lad, and he brings in the thrill in the film. With the film set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, I hope more audiences are able to watch it and love it as much as we did while making it!”