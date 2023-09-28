King’s new song Sarkaare from his latest album New Life celebrates the very essence of love

Global Music Artist artist King has rightfully attained the quintessential new-age popstar title with his groundbreaking music. Having collaborated with various international artists in the past including Nick Jonas, Rayvanny and more, the musician has now dropped a new love song from his highly anticipated album ‘New Life’.

Titled ‘Sarkaare’, the song is a sweet romantic number featuring actress Sonia Rathee opposite King. Offering a great chemistry between the singer and the actress, ‘Sarkaare’ celebrates the essence of traditional love with its powerful lyrics and emotions.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Sarkaare’ post the massive success of his song ‘Crown’. Here to shake the world of music yet again with his art, King’s ‘Sarkaare’ is expected to set new records in the music scene globally. Teasing his fans with one single at a time from his album, King’s songs are always highly anticipated, leaving music lovers wanting more.

Talking about ‘Sarkaare’ and the ‘New Life’ album, King said, “As an artist, I like to challenge myself and try to surprise audiences with my music each time. Working on ‘New Life’ was an exciting experience. ‘Sarkaare’ is a beautiful love song which takes us back to the old school romance and we have all had someone special in our lives at some point in time. I’m hopeful that my fans will resonate with the song and enjoy it. For me, ‘Sarkaare’ is about that beautiful innocence of love.”

For the album ‘New Life’ has a total of 12 songs, all from different genres of music. The expectations for this album is already soaring high and the fans are expecting nothing less than a power packed album.

Sung and written by King, Composed by King, ‘Sarkaare’ is now streaming on all music platforms and is available to watch on King’s YouTube page.