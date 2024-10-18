Kiran Rao addresses students at London School of Economics

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has captured the hearts of audiences with its perfect blend of humor and impactful storytelling. The film made waves with its OTT release and was also released in Japan, where it earned heaps of praise. Additionally, it made a distinct impact as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. While the film won over the masses, director Kiran Rao was invited by the London School of Economics, where she addressed the students.

The production house shared the glimpses of Kiran Rao’s visit to London School of Economics and jotted down the caption –

“Kiran Rao Invited by London School of Economics (@londonschoolofeconomics) & @NISAU_UK for a Captivating Discussion Following Lost Ladies’ (Laapataa Ladies) Selection as India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2025

In an engaging fireside chat, director Kiran Rao (@raodyness) shared her reflections on pushing the boundaries of storytelling in Indian cinema and her commitment to social change through film. Hosted at one of the world’s foremost social science institutions LSE, the conversation offered students an inspiring look into Kiran’s creative process and her vision for impactful filmmaking.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBQsuHhJ5h_/?igsh=bXJieHdyb3F2cDdq

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film is still running in theaters. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.