“KK will always be missed”, Vishesh Bhatt remembers KK during Awarapan 2 Instagram Live session

Awarapan 2, the much-awaited film of the year, is bringing back the emotion, music and legacy that made the original a cult classic 19 years ago. As excitement continues to build ahead of the film’s release, the cast recently came together for a special Instagram Live session to interact with fans and share stories from the journey of Awarapan 2. During the conversation, producer Vishesh Bhatt opened up about the irreplaceable void left by legendary singer KK and the special place he continues to hold in the hearts of the Vishesh Films family.

Reflecting on KK’s contribution, Vishesh Bhatt said, “Everybody keeps asking about KK, we love KK, obviously we miss him, he’s been a big part of our lives, of mine and Emraan’s lives for good 20 years. So, I know a lot of KK’s fans are missing his presence in our films, and, KK will always be missed, I mean, no doubt about it.”

KK’s voice became synonymous with some of Vishesh Films’ most memorable musical moments, especially alongside Emraan Hashmi, creating songs that continue to resonate with audiences even today. Vishesh Bhatt’s heartfelt words served as a reminder of the singer’s lasting legacy and the emotional bond he shared with the Vishesh Films family.

Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar. The soulful music of Awarapan 2 is composed by multiple artists, including Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik Akhil Sachdeva, and Wasif.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, a Vishesh Bhatt Production. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on 14th August 2026.