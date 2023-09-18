Klin Kaara celebrates first Ganesh Chaturthi with parents Ram Charan and Upasana

Ram Charan was seen in Ayyappa Mala while Upasana looked resplendent in a traditional sari for what is surely the biggest milestone for them, Klin Kaara’s entry to the Konidela house after spending 3 months with her maternal grandparents

Global star Ram Charan and his elegant wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their joyous Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with their sweet family. The heartwarming pictures capture the essence of their festive spirit as they marked their first Ganesh festival with their daughter, Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, entered the KONIDELA House after spending 3 months with her maternal grandparents Shobana & Anil Kamineni.

The 3-month-old adorable Klin Kaara received a warm spiritual welcome from her father, Ramcharan Konidela, and grandparents, Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela. Young Veda Pandit students from Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Varu Ashram added an ethereal touch by chanting sacred mantras as Lord Ganesh and Klin Kaara entered the KONIDELA House on this special occasion.

In the photos, the entire family can be seen radiating pure joy as they come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion. The decorations were exquisite, with a magnificent idol of Lord Ganesh taking the center stage. The attention to detail in the decor showcased their dedication to making this festival truly special.

One striking element in the pictures is Ram Charan’s attire. Before any important occasion, Ram has always maintained the ritual of Ayyappa Mala such as before RRR Release and even the nomination at the Oscars, hence it is heartwaming to see that Ram was once again in the humble black kurta and mala given that this is a huge milestone for him as a father to the heartbeat of the nation

This year’s celebration holds a special place in Ram Charan’s heart as it marks the first Ganesh Chaturthi after welcoming their daughter, Klin Kaara, earlier in the year. In the pictures, his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, can be seen lovingly holding Klin in her arms, adding an extra layer of warmth and happiness to the festivities.

Ram Charan and Upasana accompanied these heartwarming pictures with a thoughtful caption on their social media stating that, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone! This time is special… Celebrating the first Ganesh Chavithi with little ‘Klin Kaara.’ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL! Celebrating the First Festival with the little ‘Klin Kaara’ this year!”

As we await Ram Charan’s upcoming movie ‘Game Changer’, Ram Charan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with his family reminds us of the importance of cherishing our traditions and creating memorable moments with loved ones during special occasions