Koffee With Karan Season 7’s first episode records the highest viewership across all seasons on Disney+ Hotstar

Screwed it! Brewed it! Everyone’s viewed it! The nation tuned in for a brand-new season of intriguing conversations and entertaining camaraderie on Thursday with Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7’s first episode seeing smashing day 1 viewership on Disney+ Hotstar. Koffee with Karan became the highest watched show and subscribed* under Hotstar Specials. The maiden episode, featuring electrifying Bollywood duo – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, recorded the biggest opening on day 1, across all seasons of the show.

Social media was abuzz with the show’s potboiler conversations that revolved around adapting different cultures, marriage proposals and manifestations on the couch becoming real. Special shoutouts were given to Ranveer Singh for being the ultimate entertainer and to Alia Bhatt for sharing more about her married-life. It all pointed to the show’s enigmatic entertainment factor that has been making viewers tune in for the past 18 years.

“Seeing so many fans show their love and appreciation towards the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 elates me. This show is unapologetic, unconventional and an element of its own and that is what fans love about it. I promise all the other viewers who are intrigued to watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar, there’s a lot more brewing – so sitback, relax and wait for the koffee to spill every Thursday” says, Koffee with Karan host, Karan Johar

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “The idea behind transitioning an iconic show like Koffee With Karan to an exclusive destination – Disney+ Hotstar was to take it to a larger audience. Extremely happy to see the show’s first episode record its phenomenal viewership by unlocking a brand-new audience on Disney+ Hotstar. It underlines how our viewers wish to get to know their favourite celebrities up close in a candid and fun set-up.”

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 airs exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid-fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.