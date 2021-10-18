Krishna Bhatt talks about what she’s learnt from father Vikram Bhatt about direction

They say a director is usually the unifying creative force of a film. And one such force to be reckoned with is the young and enterprising Krishna Bhatt – director, creative maven and the daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Known for shows like Untouchables, Maaya 2, Maaya 3 and Twisted 3, her work has also won her the Best Director at TalentTrack Awards, one of the most coveted awards for OTT content. But has growing up with a director and producer influenced her process of filmmaking? Krishna Bhatt opens up about what it’s really like working with Vikram Bhatt as she gears up for the release of her upcoming directorial ‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’ that will stream for free on MX Player starting, 16th October.

Mahesh Bhatt & Vikram Bhatt Present – Sanak Ek Junoon is the story of a small-town ambitious couple, Ajay (Rohit Bose Roy) and Ragini (Aindrita Ray) who relocate to Mumbai in the hope of a superior lifestyle. Ajay, a junior lawyer is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by his boss Mr. Shekhawat (Pawan Chopra), but in exchange, he must compromise on his values and part with what is dear to him.

The father-daughter duo has worked on ‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’ together, which is written by him and directed by her. Talking about working together and learning from him, Krishna Bhatt says, “There was something about filmmaking that really intrigued me and a chance encounter of working with my dad on a film made me make up my mind and I knew this is what I wanted to do. And since then, I have had the opportunity to work with him on several projects. There’s so much that I’ve learnt from him as a writer as well as a director – right from managing actors and crew on set to storytelling, getting the little nuances right, to molding the actors in a way that we want our characters to be. He’s very calm and composed whatever the situation be, and that’s something that I learn from him every single day.”

In addition to Rohit Bose Roy, Aindrita Ray and Pawan Chopra, Sanak – Ek Junoon also stars Rushad Rana, Rishi Deshpande, Antara Banerjee, Amaara Sangam, Tasneem Ali and Harpreet Jatail in key roles. All episodes will stream for Free on MX Player, starting 16th October and will be available in 5 languages – namely Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.