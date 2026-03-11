Krishna Gautam preps with MMA training for her role in Forest Ranger

Actress Krishna Gautam is gearing up for a power-packed action role in her upcoming film Forest Ranger, which is currently in the pre-production stage. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to prep for the physically demanding character and has been actively training in Mixed Martial Arts to bring authenticity to the action sequences. 🥊

Krishna has been dedicating long hours to her training sessions, focusing on strength, agility, and combat techniques. Her rigorous practice routine highlights her commitment to stepping into a bold action avatar and delivering a convincing performance on screen. The actress has also been sharing glimpses of her MMA prep, giving fans a sneak peek into the hard work that goes behind preparing for such a challenging role.

Known for constantly experimenting with her roles, Krishna is excited to explore the action genre through Forest Ranger. The film promises intense action and gripping moments, and her transformation for the role has already sparked curiosity among fans and industry insiders.

The makers are aiming for a 2027 release, and anticipation is already building around the project. Audiences are eager to witness Krishna Gautam in this fierce new avatar, which is expected to showcase a completely different and dynamic side of the actress on the big screen.