Krishna Shroff gives out Barbenheimer vibes in her latest photoshoot

With the whole world going gaga over Oppenheimer and Barbie trend on social media and in cinemas, Krishna Shroff has hopped on the trend too. Her take on Barbenheimer trend ticks it all of being all glam to edgy. The young fitness expert-entrepreneur Krishna Shroff, an inspiration to the youth, and a youth icon has the internet ruling in her gorgeous dress.

The fitnesspreneur captioned her social media post,“It’s giving Oppenheimer with a touch of Barbie.”

Krishna is seen wearing a stunning delicate body suit under a fishnet dress. Her veil is the masterpiece. The wet hair look and smoked glitter eye makeup set the Barbenheimer tone just right. The internet cannot stop raving Krishna’s creativity on this trend.