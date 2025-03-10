Kriti Kharbanda landed Housefull 4 because of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

The re-release of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana on March 7, 2025, has reignited conversations around Kriti Kharbanda’s remarkable journey in the industry. The film, which first released in 2017, became a sleeper hit and has since gained a cult following. But for Kriti, it wasn’t just another project—it was personal. “This is one film where I didn’t care about what anyone else thought. I watched myself and said, ‘Damn, Kriti, you nailed it! I’m so proud of you!” she shared. “For the first time, people spoke about my performance—not just about how I looked. They appreciated the depth I brought to the role, and that, for me, was the biggest win.”

And the world agreed. The film turned out to be a game-changer, catching the eye of industry giants. “Sajid Nadiadwala sir watched Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and that’s how I landed Housefull 4,” Kriti revealed. Even the legendary David Dhawan was so impressed that he called producer Vinod Bachchan and said, ‘kahan se laya tu iss ladki ko?!”

Kriti’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. In an industry where connections often matter more than talent, she has fought her way up, proving time and again that she deserves every bit of success. She has built her career with hard work, resilience, and an undeniable ability to win hearts. Over the years, she has earned a dedicated fanbase—not just for her beauty but for her ability to connect deeply with audiences.

Now, she’s gearing up for her next big chapter. Kriti is making her OTT debut with Rana Naidu Season 2, alongside Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh and Arjun Rampal.The show promises to showcase a completely new side of her, one that fans have been waiting to see.

Adding to her diverse filmography, she will also be seen in Risky Romeo, a neo-noir comic tragedy directed by Abir Sengupta. Co-starring Sunny Singh, the film is expected to push boundaries with its unique storytelling and dark humor, proving Kriti’s versatility once again.

From Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana to Housefull 4, from big-screen blockbusters to groundbreaking OTT projects, Kriti Kharbanda’s journey is proof that audiences love her and want to see more of her. She’s not just an actor; she’s an inspiration—an outsider who made it on her own terms. And if her journey so far is anything to go by, the best is yet to come.