Kriti Sanon adds a fun twist to the Raksha Bandhan Conversation with her latest post

Kriti Sanon has added a playful twist to the ongoing conversation around her Rakshabandhan look with her latest social media post. While the actor recently shared a thoughtful perspective on women, fashion and cultural traditions, she has now chosen to bring some lightheartedness to the conversation with a Rakshabandhan post featuring her and sister Nupur Sanon tying rakhis to each other.

Sharing a picture of their hands tied together in the festive spirit, Kriti captioned the post, “While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session 🙈 We’re focusing on what really matters. ❤️👭 Happy Rakhi to all ❤️”. With the witty “Rakhi fashion committee” reference, Kriti appears to be having some fun with the ongoing discussion around the ad, while gently redirecting the focus towards what Rakshabandhan is truly about.

The post brings a refreshing and playful energy to the conversation. Rather than letting discussions around fashion overshadow the occasion, Kriti chose to celebrate the bond she shares with her sister and the emotions at the heart of the festival. Her latest post also complements her earlier message that “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions.”

With a dash of humour and a heartfelt sibling moment, Kriti has once again brought the focus back to the celebration itself. Her Rakshabandhan post serves as a reminder that while fashion can always be a topic of conversation, the love, bonds and memories shared with family are what truly make the festival special.