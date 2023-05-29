Kriti Sanon and Sachet-Parampara visit Sita Gufa and Kalaram Mandir at Panchavati to seek blessings for the second song Ram Siya Ram

In a mesmerizing display of devotion and artistry, Kriti Sanon along with musical duo Sachet-Parampara graced the sacred land of Panchavati in Nashik to seek blessings for their latest song, ‘Ram Siya Sam’. Launched earlier today, sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara and penned by Manoj Muntashir – the second song from Adipurush showcases the extraordinary power of love, faith, and the eternal connection between Prabhu Shri Ram and Sita Maa!

With a heart full of reverence, Kriti Sanon visited the Sita Gufa Mandir to seek blessings of the goddess as this abode is believed to have served a shelter for Sita Maa during her challenging exile alongside the divine Prabhu Shri Ram. Moved by the divine grace, Kriti ventured forth to the grandeur of Kalaram Mandir where Sachet-Parampara joined her.

The architectural marvel stands as a testament to the timeless tale of Prabhu Shri Ram and his beloved Sita Maa. Amidst the grandeur, Sachet Parampara sang the enchanting rendition of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ – as the timeless song echoed through the sacred halls, Kriti along with the melodious duo gracefully performed the aarti at the revered temple. Marking an extraordinary convergence of faith, artistry, and spiritual devotion!

Adipurush, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and directed by Om Raut is set to release on 16th June, 2023.