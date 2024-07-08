Kriti Sanon becomes the first female Indian actor to be at F1 in Silverstone

After back-to-back successes, Kriti Sanon adds yet another feather to her cap by being the first Indian actress to be at F1 in Silverstone. She has further established herself as a leading Bollywood actress known for delivering fantastic performances on screen.

Having won the National Award for her role in ‘Mimi’, she has been on a triumphant journey with back-to-back hits this year while she also became the first female to play a robot and winning hearts as always by playing such tricky roles. Continuing this spree, she added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Indian female actor to attend F1 at Silverstone.

Kriti Sanon has established herself among the prominent celebrities spotted at the F1 Grand Prix in Silverstone. This marks a significant milestone for Kriti, who has achieved yet another feat, further enhancing her presence at this grand international event. As an actor, producer, and entrepreneur, Kriti is truly unstoppable in achieving remarkable feats one after another.

Sanon took to her social media and shared a video from the event, today. While expressing her excitement about being at the F1 for the first time, she also wished luck to Max and Checo!

With an exciting array of projects, Kriti Sanon is surely gonna light screens on fire ahead – her next onscreen performance will be ‘Do Patti’ – her maiden production house project!