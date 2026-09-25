Kriti Sanon stands strong against selective outrage, calls for real priorities in women’s safety

National Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Kriti Sanon has once again taken a strong stand on social issues, endorsing a viral post that sharply critiques society’s selective outrage over women’s choices versus systemic violence. Sanon liked a trending social media post highlighting how public focus often shifts toward policing women’s clothing instead of addressing serious offenses against women.

The post, originally shared by digital commentary account , points out the stark contrast in public discourse: “The fact that rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, and dowry deaths do not invoke as much outrage in this country as an actress showing cleavage in a festive ad says a lot about our priorities.” Sanon’s like highlights her commitment to using her voice and platform to spark meaningful conversation.

This comes in the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand . The festive commercial faced online criticism over her choice of modern festive attire a chic deep neck line blouse and cape. Addressing the unnecessary backlash, Sanon delivered a viral, widely lauded response asserting her stance on women’s autonomy: “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

By liking the recent post, Sanon reiterates that a woman’s dignity and respect should never be measured by her attire, nor should online outrage overshadow real-world security concerns facing women. Known for her progressive perspective, graceful conduct, and impactful roles both on and off-screen, Sanon continues to inspire millions by championing individual expression, gender equality, and authentic cultural values.