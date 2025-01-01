Krownstars Entertainment secures life rights of India’s biggest conman Daniram Mittal

Krownstars Entertainment, led by producers Suneet Kumar Singh and Kimberly Trinidade, has acquired the life rights of India’s most notorious conman, Daniram Mittal. The official rights were granted by Mittal’s legal family, ensuring exclusive control over the story for all formats.

The production house’s legal representatives, Anand and Naik, issued a public notice confirming this significant development. This acquisition marks a step toward bringing Mittal’s infamous story to life, promising an intriguing exploration of his extraordinary life.

The public in general and film trade in particular are hereby informed that our client has acquired the sole and exclusive personality rights/life story rights of Late Mr. Dhani Ram Mittal (hereinafter referred to as the “Personality Rights”) for the purpose of development and production of any audio-visual content (including without limitation cinematograph film, web-series, television, series etc.), in any and all languages and dialects of the world, for a period in perpetuity and for the territory of entire universe (hereinafter referred to as the “Content”). Pursuant to the assignment of the Personality Rights, any Content produced by our client shall remain the sole and exclusive property of our client and our client shall own all the rights, title and interest in the Content including without limitation all copyrights, intellectual property rights, negative rights, derivative rights and all exploitation rights in the Content for a period in perpetuity and for the territory of the entire universe.

Any person, firm and/or company having any claim of whatsoever nature, against or in relation to the aforesaid rights by way of assignment, license, pledge, gift, mortgage, charge, sale, litigation, reservation and/or transfer of any kind or in any manner whatsoever are hereby required to make the same known in writing along with documentary proof and evidence of the aforesaid claim at the address mentioned herein below, within 7 (seven) days from the date of publication hereof, otherwise such claim/s will be considered as waived for which our client shall not be liable or responsible, which you may please note. Claims without any documentary proof (certified true copies) shall not be entertained.